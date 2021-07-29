USAA Continues to Increase Focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Employee Development

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity, equity, inclusion and overall wellness for employees continues to grow as a strategic focus area for the USAA organization. The company recently announced Bryan Gingrich as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), a new role for USAA, to continue the company's commitment to building a workforce that can draw upon varied strengths to better serve its diverse membership.

Gingrich will lead the DE&I program and accelerate USAA's DE&I strategy to create an environment where all employees can be their best. Gingrich brings more than 20 years of experience within the diversity and inclusion field to USAA. Previously, he led national diversity efforts at Wells Fargo, A.G. Edwards, Sodexo, and Nextel Communications. He holds a doctorate degree in social cognitive psychology with a specialty in stereotyping, prejudice and bias from the University of Memphis, and has served on the executive committee of The Conference Board's Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council, Cultural Leadership, and the St. Louis Community College. Gingrich reports to Harriet Dominique, USAA's Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer.

"As the son of a service member, I'm honored to serve the military community through USAA's noble mission," said Gingrich. "We know that the military community includes diverse voices, and by recognizing and empowering the diversity of our USAA employees, we can better serve our members and contribute to the communities where we live and work."

In addition to new leadership within the diversity space, USAA also announced the recent promotions of two human resources (HR) leaders. Leslie Dowling, has been named Senior Vice President of HR Strategy and Shared Services, and Wendy Salmon has been named Senior Vice President of Total Rewards.

Dowling joined USAA in 2013. Prior to her current role, she oversaw the Organizational Health and Effectiveness teams that support USAA's culture initiatives. She has also led teams in the areas of enterprise planning, business architecture and business process management. Before joining USAA, Dowling had a 23-year career leading process improvement, learning and development and customer experience for several companies. Currently she is working on her doctorate degree at the University of North Dakota.

Salmon has been with USAA since 2019, initially joining as Vice President of Total Rewards. In her new role, she sets the strategy for and oversees USAA's benefits, wellness, and compensation programs. She has 25 years of total rewards experience, including nearly 15 years leading total rewards functions in various industries. Prior to joining USAA, she worked for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (previously Andeavor). Salmon holds a bachelor's degree in business finance from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

"We are proud to promote Leslie and Wendy to their roles at USAA," said Pat Teague, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Their leadership will be key as we focus on developing all employees so they can professionally grow in their careers while delivering on USAA's purpose-driven mission."

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

