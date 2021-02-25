USAA Donates $350,000 to Support Families Impacted by Texas Winter Storms

"Thousands of USAA members and many of our 36,000 USAA employees felt the impact of last week's storms either firsthand or through helping members impacted by the winter storms that surged across Texas," said Harriet Dominique, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer at USAA. "We want to continue to support those in need, including those facing homelessness and food insecurity."

Six local and national nonprofit organizations will receive grants to assist families, including Team Rubicon, San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope (San Antonio), Minnie's Food Pantry (Dallas), Harmony Community Development Corporation (Dallas) and Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.

"Our National Operations Center and ongoing Houston Rebuild program are based out of Texas so this storm hit home for many of our Team Rubicon employees and volunteers. As soon as it was safe, these same teams were on the ground assisting those in their communities," says William Porter, Deputy Director of Operational Support for Team Rubicon based out of Dallas. "This investment from USAA allows us to ensure our neighbors get back into their homes safely and help our communities recover."

In 2020, USAA and The USAA Foundation, Inc. committed $87 million to nonprofit organizations in support of pandemic-related relief, racial equality, and other critical needs across our communities. Additionally, USAA employees gave more than $10 million to nonprofit organizations and logged more than 185,000 volunteer hours to support our communities and those in need.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

