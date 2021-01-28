USAA Expands Product Offering to help Veteran Owned Businesses

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA, the country's fifth largest property-casualty insurer today announces their entry into the small business insurance market based on increasing demand from its members. While the USAA Insurance Agency has offered small business insurance for the last 30 years through unaffiliated insurance companies, USAA will now offer their own small business insurance product.

"For small business owners, their business is their life and livelihood," said Jim Syring, Retired Vice Admiral, United States Navy, and USAA's Property and Casualty President. "They put their heart into building their business and work around the clock to make it a success. We believe we understand veterans better than anyone and want to be there to support them and their business every step of the way."

USAA's small business insurance product will immediately be available in five states – Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, South Carolina and Tennessee. A roll-out is planned through 2021 and this launch comes on the heels of an industry-leading modernization effort by the company. Through its suite of product offerings, USAA can help protect small business owners of virtually any size, in any industry and virtually every state.

Members are encouraged to visit usaa.com/smallbusiness to learn more about USAA's small business insurance and to quote a policy.

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

USAA means United Services Automobile Association and its affiliates.

Membership eligibility and product restrictions apply and are subject to change.

Small Business Insurance is underwritten by Garrison Property & Casualty Insurance Company, San Antonio, Texas ("Garrison"), or is underwritten by insurance companies that are not affiliated with USAA ("third-party insurance companies"). Each company is solely responsible for its insurance products. Any product or coverage descriptions are brief and are informational only. Products, availability, coverages, and terms vary by state and exclusions apply. Applications for insurance are subject to underwriting by and terms vary by state and exclusions apply. Applications for insurance are subject to underwriting by the applicable insurance company. All coverages are subject to the terms and conditions of your policy. Read your policy for details. Products underwritten by third-party insurance companies are offered through a relationship between the USAA Insurance Agency (the "Agency") and the third-party insurance company. The Agency contracts with third-party insurance companies to offer products and services ("third-party insurance products") on their behalf. Third-party insurance products are not underwritten by USAA or its affiliates. The Agency receives a commission on the sale or renewal of third-party insurance products and may receive other performance-based compensation from them. When you purchase an insurance product from one of these third-party insurance companies, that company is responsible for protecting your data, and its processes and procedures may differ from those of USAA. USAA Insurance Agency means USAA Insurance Agency, Inc., or USAA of Texas Insurance Agency (collectively the "Agency"). CA Lic #0D78305, TX Lic. #7096. 9800 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78288

