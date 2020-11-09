USAA Launches Veterans Day #HonorThroughAction Challenge

To participate in the challenge, draw the 'V' symbol (for veterans) with the initials of the veteran(s) in your life that you'd like to celebrate on the palm of your hand, snap a photo, and share it through social media using #HonorThroughAction with a challenge to others to show their appreciation this Veterans Day.

"Many of our country's veterans continue their service in our communities long after their active duty careers end through leadership positions and volunteerism," said Wayne Peacock, CEO of USAA. "Veterans Day is a moment to pause and celebrate all that our veterans have done and continue to do for our country through simple gestures of appreciation like the Honor Through Action challenge or supporting veteran organizations."

As part of USAA's Veterans Day celebration and overall commitment to the military, USAA supports numerous nonprofit organizations that give to and support our nation's veterans. This year, USAA invites Americans to support organizations such as The Mission Continues, one of its nonprofit alliances. The Mission Continues empowers veterans facing the challenge of adjusting to life at home to find new missions, and encourages volunteering efforts for veterans and citizens alike.

During the pandemic, many veterans have demonstrated leadership in their communities, including on the frontlines, through volunteering with nonprofit organizations to supporting issues such as ensuring food security.

Mary Beth Bruggeman, Marine Corps veteran and president of The Mission Continues notes, "Our volunteers haven't slowed down during the pandemic, and have stepped up alongside their neighbors to combat food insecurity and social isolation through ongoing service. More than 1,600 of our volunteers have engaged in the fight against hunger, which is made possible thanks to the generous support of The USAA Foundation. We hope you'll join us in honoring these veterans by joining the movement and serving alongside them."

Helping to ensure that this Veterans Day will be filled with messages of support and thanks, military veterans, athletes, entertainers and military supporters will join USAA to #HonorThroughAction by sharing on social media what Veterans Day means to them, and encourage others to celebrate veterans in their lives.

Celebrated for the first time in 1938, Veterans Day is when we acknowledge the service and sacrifice of the nearly 18 million living United States military veterans. By encouraging the appreciation of their service, USAA is helping to create a more inclusive and positive environment for the men and women of our military.

To learn more about USAA's #HonorThroughAction challenge and to celebrate and support military veterans, visit usaa.com/veteransday.

