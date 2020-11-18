USAA Life Insurance Company Receives Highest Overall Score in J.D. Power Life Insurance Study

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA achieved the highest overall score* in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Life Insurance Study, released last month. With a score of 844 for life insurance and 902 for annuities (on a 1,000-point scale), USAA significantly outpaced industry averages of 763 and 778, respectively. This is the seventh year in a row that USAA has achieved the highest score for life insurance, and second year in a row for annuities. *While the company's life insurance and annuities are available to the public, USAA is not eligible to be officially ranked due to USAA's overall membership requirements.

"Our legacy at USAA is service and mission. For almost 100 years, we have remained committed to excellence and distinction, serving members of the military and their families," said Brandon Carter, president of USAA Life Insurance Company. "These results by one of the gold standards in measuring satisfaction demonstrates our dedication to deliver outstanding member service."

The J.D. Power 2020 Life Insurance Study measures the experiences of customers of the largest life insurance and annuity companies in the United States. The study measures overall customer satisfaction based on six factors: communication; interaction; price; product offerings; and statements. The study is based on responses from 5,469 individual life insurance customers and 3,674 annuity customers. It was fielded from June through August 2020.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

