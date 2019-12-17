USAA Names Wayne Peacock CEO; Stuart Parker Retiring in 2020

"Wayne has served in a broad range of key assignments at USAA for over 30 years and is absolutely committed to our members and our employees," said USAA Board Chairman Admiral Tom Fargo. "His dedication to our mission, deep understanding of the association and strong leadership will guide our company effectively into our second century."

Peacock has been with USAA since 1988. He has direct experience in numerous areas across USAA. For the past three years, he has served as the President of the Property & Casualty Insurance Group, USAA's largest business. In addition to P&C, he has led strategy, marketing, call centers, technology, shared services and corporate real estate.

"Serving the military community is my passion, and it's an honor to follow a legacy of great leaders at USAA," said Peacock. "I am proud of the 35,000 USAA employees who come together to bring our mission to life by serving our members with excellence every day."

Parker joined USAA as a financial planner in 1998. Since then he has held roles as head of Financial Planning Services, P&C president, CFO and COO. As CEO, Parker focused on delivering world-class member experiences, expanding financial readiness and providing competitive employee benefits.

"We thank Stuart for his steadfast leadership during this important and transitional time in the life of our company," said Fargo. "Stuart has set a strong foundation for USAA to be a dynamic, enduring and compliant company well positioned to serve our members' financial security for generations to come. The Board and I wish Stuart and his family the very best."

"It has been an honor to serve at USAA for nearly my entire civilian career," said Parker. "I am deeply appreciative of the loyal support and friendship from the board, fellow USAA employees and members and wish our team great success."

With Peacock's move to CEO, Jim Syring, EVP Chief Administrative Officer has been selected as the next P&C president. Syring is a retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral who has been responsible for USAA's technology, security, procurement and facility operations.

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

