USAA Real Estate Completes Sale Of La Cantera Resort & Spa

USAA Real Estate re-imagined and transformed the property in 2015/2016, enhancing all of the renowned amenities across the Resort's 630 acres, including some of San Antonio's finest dining and recreation venues, such as Signature Restaurant, Loma de Vida Spa, five pools and 36-holes of award-winning golf within the Resort Course and Palmer Course.

The recent repositioning and best-in-class offerings have established La Cantera as a leading luxury resort in the region, still enjoying robust demand post-COVID.

"La Cantera Resort is and will always be special to USAA Real Estate because we developed and nurtured it for decades in our own backyard, giving it an unrivaled sense of place in our La Cantera master development," stated USAA Real Estate President & CEO Len O'Donnell. "We took particular care to ensure that the new owners would be the ideal stewards of the property, and as such, we could not be more pleased to have concluded this transaction with Ohana."

The Resort sits atop one of the highest points in all of San Antonio, with 496 guest rooms and suites, including 34 exclusive Villas, and 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space which has hosted corporations, organizations, and individuals from across the globe.

Mr. O'Donnell added, "We remain humbled by the opportunity we had to serve each and every guest who visited La Cantera Resort and grateful for the thousands of dedicated team members that have contributed over the years to the Resort's success and longstanding reputation as a preeminent destination in Texas."

