USAA Real Estate Earns 2018 Energy Star® Partner Of The Year - Sustained Excellence Award

An ENERGY STAR partner since 2003, USAA Real Estate will be honored for its long-term commitment to energy efficiency and its continuous achievements in the reduction of energy and water consumption.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for the 16th consecutive year," said Len O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of USAA Real Estate. "Our business case for sustainability is to invest capital that efficiently meets the needs of our tenants and helps to preserve our environment, while creating value and producing strong financial results for our investors."

Last year, the USAA Real Estate portfolio reduced total Green House Gas Emissions by 4,700 metric tons of CO2e from 2016, which is equivalent to removing 1,000 cars from the road for a year.

In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR-certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, while achieving broad emissions reductions.

The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed on companies and other organizations that demonstrate continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

About USAA Real Estate

USAA Real Estate, with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, provides co-investment, acquisition, build-to-suit and development services for corporate and institutional investors and arranges commercial mortgage loans on behalf of affiliates. The portfolio consists of office, industrial/logistics, multifamily, retail and hotel properties. USAA Real Estate is a subsidiary of USAA, a leading financial services company, serving military families since 1922. For more information, visit www.usrealco.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

