USAA Real Estate Recognized As A Sustainability Leader

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Real Estate is pleased to announce its strong results and top rankings in the 2019 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. GRESB assesses and benchmarks the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance of real assets, providing standardized and validated data to capital markets. Since 2011, USAA Real Estate has participated in the relative peer benchmark and has had funds in the top quintile nearly every year since inception.

"ESG factors can cover a wide range of topics and be quite broad. At USAA Real Estate, we focus on what is material, or most likely to impact both the financial and operating performance of our assets and funds," explained Jason McIntyre, Director of Sustainability at USAA Real Estate. "Identifying these material concerns, collecting the relevant data, and disclosing performance are helping to create the most value for USAA Real Estate and our investors."

All funds at USAA Real Estate earned the "green star", indicating scores higher than 50 on both the Management & Policy dimensions as well as the Implementation & Measurement dimensions. This signifies that not only governance and policies are in place, but also adoption, implementation and performance.

"Our focused strategies to advance Environmental, Social and Governance measures are producing strong differentiation from our peers and gaining favor to our existing and prospective investors," said Joe Markling, Managing Director of Real Estate Operations for USAA Real Estate.

About USAA Real Estate

The mission of USAA Real Estate is to strengthen the profitability and diversity of the USAA investment portfolio and those of its investor clients by acquiring, developing, financing and managing quality real estate investments. The portfolio consists of office, industrial/logistics, multifamily, retail and hotel properties. Visit www.usrealco.com for more information.

