USAA SafePilot Telematics Program Grows Over 200% in 2020 Amid Pandemic; Program to Expand in 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 impacted the lives and finances of many Americans in 2020 as they looked for ways to save money. USAA members showed an increased interest in telematics and behavior-based insurance programs, with its telematics app SafePilot growing more than 200% over the course of the year. In order to accommodate growing demand, USAA is launching an aggressive SafePilot roll-out in the majority of states throughout 2021.

The increased interest in telematics and behavior-based insurance is likely an effect of a change in driving habits in 2020 due to COVID-19. SafePilot offers policy discounts of up to 20% for safe driving behaviors, with that discount expected to grow in 2021.

"While we expect to see an increase in driving in 2021 compared to 2020, we are keenly aware that our members want their policy costs to be reflective of their driving behaviors," said Jim Syring, USAA P&C President. "SafePilot not only encourages safer driving behaviors, a cause we have long stood behind, but also offers up significant policy discounts to our members, helping facilitate their financial security."

Nearly 50% of new policyholders in the four states where SafePilot is available opt-in to the program, with over 106,000 policies in place as of December 2020.

Over 300 million miles have been driven while utilizing SafePilot, and Dec. 18, 2020 marked the first day with over 100,000 trips, totaling 1.1 million miles driven in a single day.

Driving Behaviors in 2020

Data from SafePilot showed significant swings in driver behavior in 2020. Fewer cars on the road led to an increase in some dangerous driving behaviors, such as speeding events which increased 27% and phone handling events which increased 8% per trip over the course of the year.

There was also a decrease in other dangerous behaviors over the course of the year, including harsh braking events decreasing 5% per trip.

The increase in speeding and phone handling are likely due to fewer cars on the road during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, alongside less need for harsh braking.

"Some very dangerous driving behaviors increased in 2020 due to more open roadways, but we believe programs like SafePilot will continue to encourage smarter decisioning behind the wheel," said Randy Termeer, USAA SVP and GM Auto Insurance. "Our members' safety is always our first and foremost priority."

SafePilot is currently available in Texas, Ohio, Arizona and Virginia, with plans to launch in the majority of states throughout 2021.

To learn more about SafePilot, visit usaa.com/insurance/safedriving.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

