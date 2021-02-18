USAA Telematics Program SafePilot Increases Discounts up to 30% off Auto Insurance Rates

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA is announcing updates to its SafePilot telematics program, including new policy discounts up to 30% for safe driving behaviors and up to 10% for new auto policyholders signing up for the program. These new discounts are available in Texas, Ohio and Arizona.

This follows the recent news that SafePilot grew over 200% in 2020, and that nearly half of the new policyholders in the four states where SafePilot is available opt-in to the program.

"SafePilot promotes safe driving behaviors, and as a benefit of safe driving, our members who utilize the program are seeing significant policy discounts," said Randy Termeer, USAA SVP and GM Auto Insurance.

"We have long advocated for safe driving and are committed to facilitating our members' financial security, and so we are thrilled to announce these increased discounts," said Jim Syring, USAA P&C President.

Current SafePilot users in Texas, Ohio and Arizona will receive the new discount of up to 30% upon auto policy renewal.

SafePilot is currently available in Texas, Ohio, Arizona and Virginia, with plans to launch in the majority of states throughout 2021 to accommodate growing demand.

To learn more about SafePilot, visit usaa.com/insurance/safedriving.

