USAA Welcomes Adm. Thomas Fargo as New Chairman

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired U.S. Navy Adm. Thomas B. Fargo is the 22nd chairman of USAA, as approved by member vote at the association's annual meeting. He succeeds retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lester L. Lyles, who will be leaving USAA's board of directors after 15 years of dedicated service.

Retired U.S. Navy Adm. Thomas B. Fargo is the 22nd chairman of USAA, as approved by member vote at the association’s annual meeting. He succeeds retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lester L. Lyles, who will be leaving USAA’s board of directors after 15 years of dedicated service.

"Admiral Fargo brings impressive leadership experience that will help chart USAA's course through our 100th anniversary and beyond," said USAA CEO Stuart Parker. "USAA's focus on unwavering member service, compliant operations, competitiveness and smart growth is building an even stronger foundation for the future. We welcome Tom to the chairmanship."

Adm. Fargo had a distinguished and decorated 35-year career in the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense. He was the 29th commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and the 20th commander of the U.S. Pacific Command. He is a 1970 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He transitioned to corporate leadership in 2005 and led companies in both the transportation and technology sectors. Adm. Fargo has served on numerous public and private company boards of directors including Chairman of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

"I am excited and honored to chair the USAA Board of Directors and help lead the association's delivery of excellent service and great value to members as we move into the next decade," said Fargo.

Gen. Lyles is completing his term as chairman after nearly seven years in the role. During his tenure, Lyles helped oversee an expansion in membership and growth while the organization continued to receive accolades for member service and how it treats its employees.

"USAA's mission of helping our country's service men and women and their families is absolutely unique and a tremendous responsibility," said Lyles. "I have been blessed to work with the most professional employees in the world to fulfill that mission."

Parker thanked Lyles for his commitment to members and employees. "USAA is a better association because of Les's warm and genuine leadership," said Parker.

USAA recently surpassed 13 million members and employs more than 35,000 people.

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to 13 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: Matt Hartwig

Matthew.hartwig@usaa.com

SOURCE USAA

Related Links

https://www.usaa.com

