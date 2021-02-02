USAA Welcomes New Bank President and New Chief Risk Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today that Paul Vincent will take the helm as the new USAA Federal Savings Bank President and Neeraj Singh has been selected as the company's new Chief Risk Officer. Both roles report to USAA CEO Wayne Peacock.

Vincent was chosen to lead USAA Federal Savings Bank after seven years of leadership at USAA, including the past two years as senior vice president and head of retail banking where he was responsible for deposits, credit card and payments business. Singh joins USAA from Citigroup, where he was chief risk officer for U.S. consumer banking and head of global consumer risk modeling.

"Paul is a proven leader and has contributed greatly to USAA's success and to serving our members," said Peacock. "His financial services background and risk management experience combined with his deep appreciation for the military community give him the right combination of banking leadership experience and mission focus to keep pace with what our members need from their bank."

Over his USAA career, Vincent has served as head of member service centers and senior vice president of bank operations. Prior to USAA, Vincent spent 15 years progressing through senior-level roles with Capital One in operations, channels, finance, analytics, and strategy. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree in economics and previously served on the board of directors for the Association of Military Banks of America.

"With Neeraj Singh, USAA is adding a highly talented risk professional with two decades of global leadership and risk management experience," said Peacock. "We are excited to benefit from his deep experience across multiple products, services and risk types, and his proven ability to build strong teams."

Singh, who will lead USAA's risk and compliance organization, managed the strategic direction and execution of risk management priorities for a significant business line in his previous role with Citigroup. During his career, Singh has also held customer and risk management leadership positions with TD Bank in Canada and the U.S and Barclays in the U.K. and the U.S. He received his undergraduate degree from Birla Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland.

