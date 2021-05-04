USAA's 2020 Annual Report to Members Highlights Resiliency and Support for the Military Community in Historic Year

The year may be most remembered for the COVID-19 global pandemic, but 2020 also saw economic, social and political unrest, as well as record-breaking weather-related events in the United States. With more than 70 catastrophe events affecting 45 states, members filed 80% more claims than in 2019, as a result of wildfires, hurricanes, freezing temperatures and the strongest wind and rain to hit the Midwest region in 22 years.

"USAA is committed to serving military members and their families through the toughest of times, and 2020 proved our resiliency," said USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock. "We supported members through special dividends and financial assistance. In just 10 days, we transitioned 30,000 employees to continue fulfilling our mission from their homes. That mission focus remains as we innovate for the future and look ahead to our second century of service to our members."

Amid these unprecedented challenges, USAA responded by assisting members and delivering solid member service and financial results:

$1.1 billion in special dividends paid to auto policyholders because of decreased driving during the pandemic and savings to USAA from fewer claims.

More than $2 billion paid in catastrophe claims, more than double the losses paid in 2019.

paid in catastrophe claims, more than double the losses paid in 2019. 14% growth in net worth to $40 billion , revenue of $36.3 billion and a net income of almost $4 billion .

, revenue of and a net income of almost . 95% of members chose to stay with the association.

1 million members benefited from special services that provided financial assistance due to hardships through the pandemic.

We returned more than $3 billion to members in distributions, dividends, and bank rebates and rewards – a 28% increase over 2019.

Serving Those Who Serve

USAA's Annual Report to Members looks beyond the financials to provide a snapshot of the organization's commitment to serving members and to corporate responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as employees' engagement in the communities where they live and work. Since the start of the pandemic:

USAA and The USAA Foundation, Inc., committed $87 million to nonprofit organizations in support of pandemic-related relief, advancing racial equity and other critical needs across our communities. This included the $30 million committed through the Military Family Relief Initiative that provided more than two dozen nonprofit organizations support for pandemic-related relief initiatives.

to nonprofit organizations in support of pandemic-related relief, advancing racial equity and other critical needs across our communities. This included the committed through the Military Family Relief Initiative that provided more than two dozen nonprofit organizations support for pandemic-related relief initiatives. USAA made a three-year, $50 million commitment to nonprofit organizations to continue helping close opportunity gaps in education, job training, employment, and income.

commitment to nonprofit organizations to continue helping close opportunity gaps in education, job training, employment, and income. Employees safely volunteered more than 185,000 hours to help support their communities. In addition, they donated more than $10 million to nonprofit organizations.

"Serving USAA members with exceptional service and commitment today, tomorrow and long into our second century is a legacy we are determined and proud to carry forward," said Peacock. "I am confident that 2021 will bring a year of continued recovery and resiliency for our membership and military community."

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

The USAA Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization, supports organizations that provide services in the areas of education, health and human services, arts and culture, and civic and economic development primarily in the communities where USAA employees live and work. The USAA Foundation, Inc., does not endorse or promote any commercial supplier, products or services. USAA is the sponsor of The USAA Foundation, Inc.

