USAA's Poppy Wall of Honor™ Returns to National Mall for Memorial Day Weekend to Remember the Fallen

News provided by

USAA

23 May, 2023, 07:43 ET

645,000 poppy flowers serve as remembrance: especially poignant on 50th anniversary of U.S. exit from Vietnam War

SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The USAA Poppy Wall of Honor – a temporary installation honoring the more than 645,000 American servicemembers who gave their lives in service to our nation since World War I – will return to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for Memorial Day weekend. New this year, the Poppy Wall of Honor will feature a special panel to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the U.S.'s exit from the Vietnam War, and a digital panel that will display individual remembrances that have been aggregated with #PoppyInMemory.

Continue Reading
Visitors gather at the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in May 2019.
Visitors gather at the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in May 2019.

Since its appearance publicly on the National Mall in 2017, nearly 40,000 visitors have visited the Poppy Wall of Honor, paying their respects to fallen military and learning more about the holiday.

"Memorial Day weekend has long served as the unofficial start to summer with many Americans getting together and enjoying the long weekend. However, it's important to pause and reflect on the true meaning of the holiday – to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country," said VADM (ret) John Bird, senior vice president of Military Affairs at USAA. "As we mark fifty years since the end of the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War, USAA's Poppy Wall of Honor will pay special tribute to the heroes of that war who didn't make it home, while allowing visitors to pay tribute to all the heroes, the more than 645,000 service members, who have died in service to our nation since World War I."

The Poppy Wall of Honor will be on display from May 26 through May 28 on the National Mall at the base of the Lincoln Memorial between the Reflecting Pool and Korean War Memorial. Visitors can expect to see:

  • The Poppy Wall of Honor is 133 feet long and stands 8-1/2 feet tall and contains a two-sided exhibit experience. Visitors will learn more about the true meaning of Memorial Day, the poppy flower and conflicts since WWI.
  • More than 645,000 poppy flowers provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars' Buddy Poppies® and The American Legion's Memorial Poppies fill one side of the wall, representing the lives lost since WWI.
  • The Poppy Wall will feature a special panel to honor and commemorate the lives lost in the Vietnam War, with 2023 marking 50 years since the U.S.'s exit from Vietnam.
  • Visitors may view the Poppy Wall of Honor starting at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, May 26. Full hours of operation will be:
    • Friday, May 26: 12 p.m.9 p.m. EST
    • Saturday, May 27: 9 a.m.9 p.m. EST
    • Sunday, May 28: 9 a.m.6 p.m. EST

In addition to the Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., USAA is bringing two smaller poppy exhibits to additional U.S cities. The USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas and the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach, Va. will host the two exhibits and will offer a similar educational and remembrance experience to the Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall. More details and hours can be found at usaa.com/memorialday.

For those not able to view the exhibits in person, you can contribute to the Memorial Day conversation by honoring a loved one or sharing a remembrance using #PoppyInMemory in your social channels. Viewing of the dedications can be found at www.usaadigitalpoppywall.com.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Media Contacts:

Laura Propp
USAA Corporate Communications
[email protected]
573.424.3550

Mitch Marier
160over90 (for USAA)
[email protected]
704.493.9975

SOURCE USAA

Also from this source

USAA's 2022 Annual Report to Members looks back at 100th Year of Service to Members

USAA Life Insurance Company Releases Top Military Baby Names

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.