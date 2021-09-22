USAA's Telematics App SafePilot™ Launches in Majority of States

"Demand for behavior- and usage-based insurance continues to grow, and we are thrilled to be able to offer personalized pricing and solutions to more of our members," said Randy Termeer, USAA SVP, GM Auto and Small Commerical.

Drivers return to roads, behaviors changing

SafePilot data shows that drivers are back on the roads as pandemic restrictions lift and people are increasingly comfortable with travel. Average daily mileage April-June 2021 was more than 80% higher than the previous quarter (Jan.-March 2021), and average monthly miles driven and average trip length are both approximately 10% higher than pre-pandemic.

Behaviors on the roads have shifted as well. As of August 2021 driving data showed a nearly 10% increase in speeding when compared to one year ago. The same time period yielded a 15% decrease in active phone handling, likely a result of more cars being on the road and less opportunity for distraction.

These shifts in driving behaviors, alongside the financial impacts of COVID-19 on many Americans, have caused many to seek out programs to save money by taking their personal driving behaviors into account, such as behavior-based app SafePilot. USAA also recently announced it plans to acquire insurtech company Noblr, Inc. to offer usage-based insurance to its members.

The SafePilot app instructs, inspires and rewards safe driving habits to help keep drivers safe on the road while lowering insurance premiums. Members who enroll in SafePilot are now eligible for initial policy discounts up to 10% for signing up for the program, and continued policy discounts up to 30% for safe driving behaviors.

SafePilot is currently available in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming and is launching in more states throughout 2021 to accommodate growing demand.

To learn more about SafePilot, visit usaa.com/insurance/safedriving .

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

