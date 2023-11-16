Usability Principles for Medical Devices: Interpreting and Implementing IEC 62366 Webinar

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Nov, 2023, 23:55 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4-Hour Virtual Seminar on Usability Principles for Medical Devices: Interpreting and Implementing IEC 62366" webinar has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the Power of IEC 62366-1's 9-Stage Model for Regulated Companies. Are you ready to take your product development and implementation to the next level? Join our high-impact seminar, designed to equip your company with valuable guidance on incorporating Use Engineering / Human Factors Engineering using the acclaimed IEC 62366-1 framework.

Maximize Product Success - Minimize Product Risk!  Our expert-led event will dive deep into IEC 62366-1's basic methodology, providing you with essential knowledge to seamlessly integrate Use Engineering into crucial aspects of your business, including R&D design control, risk management, validation, root cause analysis, CAPA / failure investigations, GMP auditing, and liability reduction.

Stay Compliant, Stay Ahead! Stay ahead of regulatory requirements by gaining comprehensive insights into IEC 62366-2's recommended implementation considerations, with a primary focus on IEC 62366-1. Don't miss this golden opportunity to ensure your products comply with the latest standards while enhancing user experience and safety.

The Secret to Success: Intuitive Product Use! Unlike risk management, Use Engineering isn't always a must, but its potential impact on product risk reduction, intuitive user experience, liability reduction, and recall prevention is undeniable. Embrace this powerful tool under design control and witness the transformation of your product development process.

Why Should You Attend:

Both the U.S. FDA and the EU's MDR mandate the consideration of Use Engineering / Human Factors Engineering for new or updated products. Don't let compliance become a stumbling block; instead, be proactive in evaluating your device's interface and empower your team to design products that users will love.

Harness the Full Potential of Use Engineering! Unravel the mystery behind the nine stages of Use Engineering, and learn how to provide foolproof documentation to demonstrate compliance. Equip your product engineers with the knowledge to refine designs for optimal usability, risk reduction, and customer satisfaction.

Key Topics Covered:

  • IEC 62366-1 and -2 overview
  • The 9 key requirements of IEC 62366-1 and -2
  • UOUP
  • Part 1 focuses on 'what', Part 2 on 'how'
  • The key is the' Interface' - What is it?
  • When and how to incorporate into product development
  • Planning
  • A clearly defined process for US cGMPs and ISO 13485 compliance
  • Importance of concurrent risk management

Speaker

John E. Lincoln, is Principal of J. E. Lincoln and Associates LLC, a consulting company with over 36 years' experience in U.S. FDA-regulated industries, 22 of which are as an independent consultant. John has worked with companies from start-up to Fortune 100, in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden, China and Taiwan.

He specializes in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, QMS problem remediation and FDA responses, new/changed product 510(k)s, process/product/equipment QMS and software validations, ISO 14971 product risk management files/reports, Design Control/Design History Files, Technical Files, CAPA systems and analysis.

He's held positions in Manufacturing Engineering, QA, QAE, Regulatory Affairs, to the level of Director and VP (R&D). In addition, John has prior experience in military, government, electronics, and aerospace.

He has published numerous articles in peer reviewed journals, conducted workshops and webinars worldwide on CAPA, 510(k)s, risk analysis/management, FDA/GMP audits, validation, root cause analysis, and others. He writes a recurring column for the Journal of Validation Technology. John is a graduate of UCLA.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mg02w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Virtual Statistics for Quality Control Webinar: Essential Steps and Techniques Used to Quantify Variability in Manufacturing Processes, and to Assure Quality Products

Virtual Statistics for Quality Control Webinar: Essential Steps and Techniques Used to Quantify Variability in Manufacturing Processes, and to Assure Quality Products

The "Statistics for Quality Control" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This 6-hour virtual seminar is designed to provide...
1 Day Virtual Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights Training Course

1 Day Virtual Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights Training Course

The "Ownership and Control of Intellectual Property Rights Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.