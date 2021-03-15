USAble Life Appoints Michelle Harding As Senior Vice President, General Counsel, And Human Resources Organizational Development

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAble Life, a leader in the field of ancillary insurance, today announced the appointment of Michelle Harding as senior vice president, general counsel, and human resources organizational development (HROD).

In this role, Michelle will be responsible for directing all legal, compliance, and HROD functions. She will serve as a strategic business partner to senior management, advising on legal matters and recommending HROD strategies that impact business operations. She will also provide strategic guidance and consultation on a broad range of business issues.

Michelle brings to USAble Life more than 25 years of legal, human resources, joint venture, merger and acquisition, and entrepreneurial experience. Most recently, she founded McCrae Blakey Group, a client advisory business for entrepreneurial-minded businesses seeking legal, regulatory, compliance, and government advocacy assistance. Before that, she served as senior vice president and general counsel for XOOM Energy, a retail energy business. Additional prior experience includes significant roles at ACN, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Jackson Lewis, LLP, and the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.

Michelle received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas School of Law, Austin, Texas, and her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Hampton University, Hampton, Va.

About USAble Life

Headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., USAble Life provides best-in-class ancillary insurance solutions (dental, life, disability, and supplemental products) that align and integrate with health plan offerings.

Uniquely owned by a joint venture of independent Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® plans, USAble Life employs almost 480 people with additional offices in Jacksonville, Fla. and Honolulu, Hawaii. USAble Life products are licensed to sell in 49 states and the District of Columbia. USAble Life maintains an "A" excellent rating from A.M. Best. For more information, please visit usablelife.com.

SOURCE USAble Life

Related Links

http://USABlelife.com

