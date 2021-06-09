USAFacts Issues its 2021 Annual Report

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government data, today announced the public launch of its 2021 Annual Report . Though designed for all Americans, the USAFacts Annual Report has also become a popular resource for lawmakers nationwide.





The 2021 Annual Report includes eye-opening data that politicians have found fundamental when writing legislation. This robust compilation of metrics and measurements from federal, state and county records provides the context behind the numbers. For example:

The 2021 Annual Report includes eye-opening data that politicians have found fundamental when writing legislation. Tweet this

Average Medicare costs per beneficiary are more than four times higher than they were in 1970, accounting for inflation.

2020 was the second-warmest year on record.

A smaller percentage of Black and Hispanic people were incarcerated in 2019 than in 2000.

USAFacts will also be promoting the report to Americans via an integrated digital, influencer and social campaign.

"When meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill two years ago, it became clear how valuable some officials found the Annual Report and how much trouble they'd previously had collecting this data. This year, we mailed copies to dozens of federal and state lawmakers and are in contact with Senators' offices. But the Annual Report is not just for office-holders: it ensures that all Americans can prepare for the future with current, comprehensive metrics," said Steve Ballmer, Founder of USAFacts.

Over the years, dozens of Democratic, Independent and Republican representatives have accessed USAFacts' nonpartisan Annual Report.

USAFacts has done the legwork for the metrics and measurements by collecting federal, state, and county records in this report, as outlined on page five of the report. Until secured by USAFacts, some of the data only existed on sources like Facebook pages and paper files. By integrating the data into the report, USAFacts aims to provide Americans with a trove of information that has traditionally been hard, if not impossible to come by during the policy and decision-making process.

To explore USAFacts Annual Report, visit USAFacts' website .

About USAFacts

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. USAFacts provides engaging visuals on data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes to help Americans ground public debate in facts. It produces topical content throughout the year and has produced annual reports and 10-Ks on the nation. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @USAFacts, and sign up for the data-driven newsletter at www.usafacts.org.

Contacts

Monique Dinor, Vice President

Lippe Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE USAFacts

Related Links

https://usafacts.org

