USAFacts Launches a New Interactive Climate Tool as Weather Anomalies Increase Nationwide

The USAFacts monthly climate data offers a broad look at climate patterns nationwide with comparisons to local-level data. Readers can track if temperature, precipitation, or a combination of both is within or outside of historical monthly averages dating back to 1895 and explore how their weather has shifted over time. They can also effortlessly access the data to learn about and analyze climate trends to see which states, counties, and demographics are most affected.



According to this new tool, in June 2021, 231 million people experienced generally normal temperature. However, 97 million people lived in hotter climates, reflecting the heatwave that stretched across the American West in late June. These observations come from data by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a scientific agency within the US Commerce Department that monitors oceans, major waterways, and the atmosphere.

Additional insights include:

The last time in recent history when every US county experienced relatively normal temperatures compared to the 20th century average was December 1962 .

. In the last six years, half of US states had monthly county-level temperatures higher than anything seen since 1895, when the US started collecting this data.

42.1% of counties have experienced months with record-high precipitation since 2000.

Florida is experiencing more monthly extremes than other state, with 40 out of 67 counties having more than 20% of its months in the past decade categorized as abnormal. Florida's Hillsborough County had the most extreme weather months in the contiguous US, experiencing extreme averages in 40% of months since 2011. Hayes County in Nebraska had the fewest months with extreme monthly averages: 6%.

