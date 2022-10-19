USAFacts Launches 'America's Midterm Map' to Create Most Informed Voters in History

Interactive Election Map Details Statewide and Community Candidates; "America's Midterm Map" Reveals Individual Districts' Progress on Air Quality, Crime, Education, Income and Home Prices Since 2010

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAFacts , the nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government metrics, today announced the launch of "America's Midterm Map." Fueled by census data, this visualization aims to make 2022 midterm voters into the most informed voters in history.

"America's Midterm Map" is an interactive map of the United States that provides voters nonpartisan data on the political races in their respective communities simply by entering their address. The map uses easy-to-understand visualizations to portray how races overlap based on the address entered, enabling people to see how their community is part of an interwoven ecosystem of democracy and the importance of their vote.

Voters can see an overview of their statewide contests, such as House, Senate, gubernatorial, and secretary of state candidates, then dive into their local elections—and local data. The intent is that after exploring the map, individuals have the facts and data needed to make informed votes down the ballot, from their next State Senator to their local school board.

"USAFacts believes voters deserve to be informed with the facts this Election Day. In some districts, this requires making an informed choice in over 80 races—a daunting task for anyone and especially in an era of hyper partisanship and misinformation," said USAFacts President Poppy MacDonald. "Our goal with 'America's Midterm Map' is to make voters in the 2022 midterms the most informed voters in history by empowering the electorate with data that is easy to understand and tailored to the issues most important to individuals and their communities."

The magic of "America's Midterm Map" is that it displays how a respective district has performed in key areas since previous elections and how the district compares to the rest of the state and the country. The data and supporting infographics provide context of how recent elections have impacted their community since 2010, including:

Air Quality — the percentage of days with "good air quality" and the level of pollution in the district

— the percentage of days with "good air quality" and the level of pollution in the district Crime — how homicides, motor vehicle thefts and and robberies have fluctuated in a district

— how homicides, motor vehicle thefts and and robberies have fluctuated in a district Economics — if a district's average home price and average household income have increased or decreased

— if a district's average home price and average household income have increased or decreased Representation and Population — how many voters make up each district and whether the district's population has increased or decreased

— how many voters make up each district and whether the district's population has increased or decreased School Enrollment — the change in public school enrollment, including fluctuations since the start of the pandemic

"State-issued voter guides, if people are lucky enough to even have them, simply do not provide a concrete way of demonstrating how and where one vote makes a difference," MacDonald said. "This project arms voters with the information they need to cast their vote with confidence and understand the impact their vote can make, not only at the national level but in shaping the future of their local community."

On top of the interactive map, USAFacts is providing articles and data on key midterm issues in its Vote Facts 2022 hub. Throughout election season, voters can visit USAFacts to check on data straight from the government for national trends regarding crime, abortion access, inflation, and more. They can also see nonpartisan data about voting, including who turned out in the last election, how votes are counted, and how election laws differ by state to ensure their vote is on-time and counted.

To bring "America's Midterm Map" to life, USAFacts leveraged government data from dozens of sources, including BallotReady, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Environmental Protection Agency, Freddie Mac, local police departments, National Center for Education Statistics, US Census Bureau, and more.

To learn more about your district using the "America's Midterm Map," visit https://usafacts.org/data-projects/2022-midterm-map .

USAFACTS

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government data easy for all Americans to access and understand. USAFacts provides an online resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics and policy outcomes to help ground public debate in facts. It produces topical content each week, maps coronavirus data at a county level, and produces annual 10-Ks on the nation's spending. Follow @USAFacts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and sign up for the data-driven newsletter at www.usafacts.org.

