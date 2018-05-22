UsAgainstAlzheimer's Statement on Alzheimer's Drug Development

"To each individual who participated in the atabecestat study and to their families and caregivers also impacted by the disease: thank you for your courage and dedication to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease. Though you are surely disappointed, as we are, you should feel reassured that your efforts have contributed to a greater understanding of the fundamental science underlying Alzheimer's disease. Regardless of the outcome, this study and each person involved has played a critical role in building the knowledge we need to one day cure this complex disease. Each successive clinical trial teaches us more about Alzheimer's, and provides us with data that will inform the development of future drugs. Without your willingness to participate in research, and without the perseverance of companies like Janssen, we would be much farther away from a cure.

Thank you, Janssen, for your commitment to curing a disease that impacts almost 6 million people in the U.S. and more than 50 million worldwide. Your continued effort to find a cure amidst the growing number of drug failures and the rising costs of research and development gives hope to and shows compassion for the millions living with the disease and their hardworking caregivers. What we have learned through the atabecestat study, along with your future work, will accelerate progress towards treatments and a cure."

