UsAgainstAlzheimer's to launch a first-of-its kind online community of people living with or at risk for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and caregivers to share insights with doctors, researchers, and regulators on What Matters Most

Who will participate in the Facebook Live Event?

The A-LIST seeks to give patients and caregivers a direct voice and avenue to accelerate Alzheimer's research. The multi-faceted panel will include the voice of patients, caregivers, industry and research, and will be moderated by acclaimed Alzheimer's advocate, author and journalist Meryl Comer. Participants will include Geri and Jim Taylor – Patient and Caregiver; Martha Villanigro-Santiago – Caregiver; Holly Krasa – Senior Director, Health Outcomes, Otsuka Pharmaceutical; and Ian Kremer – Executive Director, Leaders Engaged on Alzheimer's Disease (LEAD Coalition).

Why do we need A-LIST?

The A-LIST allows Alzheimer's disease patients and caregivers the opportunity to easily make their voices heard! A-LIST members share insights into the Alzheimer's patient and caregiver experiences, opinions on treatment outcomes that are most meaningful to them, and views on what is needed most to support access to care, services, clinical treatment and clinical research. Through surveys on patient and caregiver preferences, patient-doctor relationships, clinical trials, caregiver health, and technology, patients and caregivers can inform the way clinical trials are designed and evaluated so that medicines and services are developed to address the specific challenges that plague patients and caregivers.

All Facebook Live participants are invited to share their questions, comments and ideas in real-time.

