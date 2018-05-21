UsAgainstAlzheimer's to Launch New Alzheimer's Disease Patient and Caregiver Engagement Initiative (AD PACE) to Provide Scientific Insights on What Matters Most to Patients & Caregivers to Inform Research and Improve Interventions

Who will participate in the webinar launch?

Leading sponsors and experts from diverse aspects of the therapy development pipeline, along with Alzheimer's patient advocates, will participate in the webinar. Participants include George Vradenburg – Chairman, UsAgainstAlzheimer's; Ivana Rubino – Global Head of Medical, Alzheimer's Disease at Biogen; Leigh Callahan – Caregiver and Professor of Medicine and Associate Director at the UNC Thurston Arthritis Research Center; Brett Hauber – Vice President of Health Preference Assessment at RTI Health Solutions; and Ann Hartry – Vice President, Health Economics and Outcomes Research at Lundbeck.

Why do we need AD PACE?

It is essential that Alzheimer's treatments and services address, in a clinically meaningful way, the needs of patients and caregivers. Today, there is little scientific research on what matters most to those with and at risk for Alzheimer's and their caregivers. Given this, drug developers cannot be assured that new therapies in the pipeline for Alzheimer's will deliver the meaningful outcomes that those affected by Alzheimer's seek and hope for. AD PACE is aimed at meeting this need.

Building on the progress of the FDA's Patient-Focused Drug Development initiative, AD PACE, through rigorous research, will determine what is most important to Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, from pre-symptomatic to advanced stages of disease, and share these results with researchers, industry, policymakers, regulators (such as the Food and Drug Administration), and payers so that they can use this information when developing interventions, assessing their value, and considering access.

Members of the media are invited to join the webinar and ask questions of George Vradenburg and the AD PACE Sponsors.

