USAGov's 2024 Guide to Emergency Preparedness

Severe weather and disasters can happen at any time without notice or warning. Throughout the year, hurricanes and their fierce storm surge, damaging winds, and intense flooding impact the United States.

Having an annual hurricane plan is key to ensuring your family's safety during this time of year. Here are a few things to remember with the help from the government.

Make an emergency plan and practice it

It's best to plan this with your family so everyone will know what to do in the event of an actual emergency.

Stay connected

Communications can be unreliable during times of emergencies. It's critical to have many ways to receive alerts .

Download the FEMA and Red Cross applications on your smartphone to get storm alerts in real-time.

Sign up for email alerts from your local authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Get a battery-operated portable radio in the event of a loss of electricity.

Prepare your home

There are steps you can take to mitigate damages to your home and protect your finances.

Secure any loose items such as hanging gutters and cut down hanging tree limbs.

Consider flood insurance if you live in a flood-prone area . Not all homeowner or renter insurance policies cover damages from floodwaters.

. Not all homeowner or renter insurance policies cover damages from floodwaters. Make copies of important documents like your driver's license, Social Security card, and insurance policies. Add them to your emergency kit.

Sign up to receive electronic payments for Social Security and other benefits to avoid potential lapses in the mail service.

Consider any special circumstances for you

Continue to adapt your plans according to your needs and family. Growing your family, taking care of a loved one, and getting older can present unique accommodations that you should prepare for ahead of any emergency.

Stay informed and follow USAGov, your official guide to government information and services, on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . You can also subscribe to email updates and alerts straight to your inbox. Other helpful accounts for updates include FEMA , the National Weather Service , and the National Hurricane Center .

