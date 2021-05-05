USAGov's Guide To Government Benefits During Any Life Event

Looking to insure your kids? Get coverage through the Children's Healthcare Insurance Program (CHIP). Many families have trouble affording private insurance coverage, but earn too much to qualify for Medicaid in the U.S. Access CHIP to get coverage for your children under the age of 19 . This program is managed by your state and can cover well-baby and well-child care, dental coverage, behavioral health care, and vaccines.

Ready to go to college? Apply for financial help toward your education. For most students planning to pursue their dreams and attend college or career school, financial aid is essential. Understand how to apply for help through the Federal Application For Student Aid (FAFSA) . Fill out the form and the Department of Education will use your data to determine what federal grants, work-study, and loans you're eligible for. Ask your school counselors for other aid you can access, such as state or local scholarships.

Retiring from the workforce? Access retirement benefits. When you retire at any age, you may be concerned about maintaining your quality of life without a regular income. One common option for retirement support is through Social Security benefits. Social Security provides you with a source of income using taxes paid into a trust fund to provide benefits to people who are eligible. Head to SSA.gov to estimate your retirement benefits, apply with an online application and track or manage your personal support with a my Social Security account.

Experiencing homelessness or having problems paying for your home? Seek rental assistance. Whether you were recently displaced or worried about your rent due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, there are assistance programs that may be available to you . Understand your tenant's rights and current protections, including the federal ban on evictions from rental housing that was extended to June 30, 2021. Your landlord could also apply for mortgage forbearance relief and defer payments. Unsure of your next steps? Get expert advice about your situation through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)'s housing counseling program.

