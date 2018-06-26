USAGov's Guide to the Fourth of July

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- This July 4 marks the 242nd anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, one of the most celebrated holidays in the United States. The declaration announced the colonies' separation from Britain in 1776, but celebrating Independence Day every year became popular after the War of 1812. In 1870 Congress officially made it a federal holiday.

Every year, Americans celebrate what many call the "nation's birthday" with firework shows, parades, and patriotic ceremonies.