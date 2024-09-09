USAGov's guide to voting in 2024

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're a seasoned voter or a first timer, it's important to keep track of key deadlines and requirements before Election Day. Prepare well ahead of November 5 with this official guide from USAGov. Get the necessary tools for you to vote in person, by mail, or other methods allowed in your state.

“A woman smiles handing her ballot to a poll worker at a table while two other people wait in line to vote above a footer with the USAGov logo and the usa.gov URL”

1. Register to vote or confirm you're still registered. If you're not already registered or unsure if you are, look up your state on vote.gov to begin the process. State registration deadlines can be as much as 30 days before the election. Check with your local election office to make sure you don't miss your deadline .

2. Understand absentee and early voting. Every state's election rules are different. While registered voters in every state can request an absentee ballot, some states may require an excuse. Your state might also offer early voting. Learn about your state's absentee and early voting options .

3. Find your polling place if you plan to vote in person. Make it a point to find the location and hours of your polling place before Election Day to eliminate any extra stress. Remember whether you vote in person or by mail, you have the right to request accessibility accommodations .

4. Be ready on Election Day. Before you go, check to find out what forms of voter ID and other documents you may need to bring with you to vote.

Want more official voting information? Head to the experts at:

USA.gov - understand how elections work, information about state and local elections, and guides to how, when, and where to vote.

- understand how elections work, information about state and local elections, and guides to how, when, and where to vote. Vote.gov - discover information for registering and voting as a college student, new U.S citizen, while unhoused, and with a disability.

- discover information for registering and voting as a college student, new U.S citizen, while unhoused, and with a disability. EAC.gov - explore how to become a poll worker, frequently asked questions, and how your vote is safe and secure.

SOURCE USAGov