USAGov's Quick Guide to Voting in 2020

1. Register to vote or check to be sure you're still registered. If you're not already registered, look up your state on Vote.gov to begin the process. State registration deadlines can be as much as 30 days before the election. So, check with your local election office to make sure you don't miss your deadline. And double-check using the website Can I Vote to verify that you're registered.

2. Understand absentee and early voting. States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. But, every state's election rules are different. While registered voters in every state can request an absentee ballot, some states may require an excuse. Your state might also offer early voting. Learn about your state's absentee and early voting options.

3. Find your polling place if you plan to vote in person. This year, you may have a different polling place due to the coronavirus. Make it a point to find the location and hours of your polling station before you head out on Election Day. If you'll need help at the polls due to disability or language barriers, check your polling place in advance and make sure it meets your needs. Find your polling place.

4. Be prepared on Election Day. Voting in person in the coronavirus era may take longer. Allow extra time and keep these tips in mind to prevent the spread of coronavirus if you plan to vote in person . And before you go, check to find out what forms of voter ID and other documents you may need to bring with you to vote.

Want more voting tips?

SOURCE USAGov

Related Links

http://www.usa.gov

