USAGov's Six Scams to Be Wary of in 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're convinced that scams only affect a particular group of people, think again. Sadly, millions of Americans are targeted by scammers every year. More than three million people reported fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2019.

The most common, imposter scams, involve individuals pretending to be someone of trust to get money or personal information from a victim. This includes personal information like your Social Security number or access to your finances. The top frauds reported last year were from people pretending to be from an official government agency, a well-known business, or a romantic interest in need of help.

A large portion of imposter scams are those pretending to be from the U.S. government. A few of the more common ones are:

Most Americans have been targeted or even lost money or personal information as a result of scams. Lessen your chances of it happening. Look out for common elements and follow these 10 tips to help prevent becoming a victim in the future .

Visit USA.gov/Stop-Scams-Fraud for more information on scams, how to prevent them and how to report them.

Have Questions About Scams? Join Our Twitter Chat on March 5

Join the upcoming live Twitter chat on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 AM ET for tips, important resources, and answers to your questions about scams and fraud. Follow along on @USAGov or use the hashtag #SlamTheScamChat to monitor the conversation.

Interested in this information in Spanish? Join @USAGovespanol on March 5 at 1 PM ET to ask questions and follow the expert discussion.

USAGov is a federal program that guides you to tips and tools in English and in Spanish from hundreds of government agencies, departments, and programs. We make it easier for you to find answers you can trust about government information and services online or by phone.

