USAGov's Tips About Passports and International Travel in 2021

Apply early. Submit your application for a new passport or renewal at least six months before your trip. Due to limited availability for urgent travel appointments, the State Department can't guarantee you can receive in-person service at a passport center.

Know how long routine vs. expedited service will take.

Routine service can take up to 18 weeks from the day an application is submitted to the day a new passport is received. This includes up to 12 weeks for processing and up to 6 weeks for mailing time.

Expedited service costs an additional $60 and can take up to 12 weeks from the day an application is submitted to the day a new passport is received. This includes up to 6 weeks for processing and up to 6 weeks for mailing time.

Use online tools where you can. Look online at the self-service tools available on the Travel.State.gov website 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For example, you can check what your passport status is online .

Once you receive your passport, understand what health guidance is in place when traveling internationally. Some COVID-19 restrictions still apply depending on your destination.

For more COVID-19-related travel information, visit USA.gov .

SOURCE USAGov

