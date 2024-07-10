USAHS Founder Receives High Honor for His Contribution to Healthcare

The renowned healthcare practitioner and educator has been pushing physical therapy forward for the better part of a century.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) proudly announces that Dr. Stanley Paris, who founded the university and served as its president for several years, has won the prestigious Geoffrey Maitland Award for Advancement of Clinical Practice in Orthopaedic Manipulative Physical Therapy. This renowned award acknowledges an individual who has made an extraordinary and influential contribution to the clinical practice of orthopaedic manipulative physical therapy (OMPT), mirroring the exceptional career of Geoffrey Maitland. The award points to Dr. Paris's stature within the specialty of orthopedic manipulative physical therapy (OMPT) and to the impact he has made on healthcare education by founding USAHS.

Throughout his tenure at USAHS, Dr. Paris's name was synonymous with innovation and achievement. His visionary leadership has been a major driver of the institution's culture of dedication to best practices in healthcare education, support for wellness across the lifespan, and advocacy for professionalism in all healthcare fields. While seeding the academic landscape with resources for future generations of clinicians, Dr. Paris has also set a standard for effective and ethical healthcare practices.

"Receiving this recognition is a tremendous honor," said Dr. Paris. "Throughout my career, I have worked to develop my skills to practice safely and effectively and bring to bear on each clinical challenge the very best of what my patients needed. I'm deeply grateful to be recognized."

From the beginning of his career, Dr. Paris strove to launch the OMPT field and bring it in line with the latest research and discoveries. He laid the groundwork for what would grow into his multidisciplinary healthcare university in 1966, when he began teaching continuing professional education courses and seminars to physical therapists. The award committee chose Dr. Paris after considering several factors such as the duration of his clinical practice, the effect of his work on the quality and scope of patient care, and his contributions to the evidence base underlying OMPT.

"I'm thrilled for Dr. Paris. This award couldn't have been given to a more deserving individual, whose relentless dedication, integrity, compassion, and commitment to excellence in physical therapy are unmatched," said Dr. Elaine Lonnemann, former President of AAOMPT and current USAHS faculty leader, who nominated Dr. Paris for the award, along with Brian Mulligan, Gwen Jull and Bob Sydenham. "Dr. Paris exemplifies the spirit of USAHS, where we are always working to improve as clinicians, colleagues, and people in order to promote the public good."

A testament to Dr. Paris's distinguished career, the announcement of the Geoffrey Maitland Award for Advancement of Clinical Practice in Orthopaedic Manipulative Physical Therapy is also sure to be a source of inspiration for the aspiring healthcare practitioners passing through the university's highly-regarded and accredited programs.

