USAHS Welcomes Community to St. Augustine Campus for Inaugural Alumni and Family Weekend

The event brings together USAHS and the St. Augustine community to learn, network and celebrate.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) announces its inaugural Alumni Reunion and Family Weekend on its St. Augustine campus from Sept. 15-17, with events open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 16. This celebration of the health sciences will include continuing education, meals, networking opportunities, and an open-door campus fair complete with campus tours and fun, interactive activities hosted by student associations and community partners.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring together the USAHS community and the wider community for this event on our first USAHS campus," said Polly Crabtree, Director of Alumni Engagement. "This is an ideal opportunity for us all to connect, learn, have a good time, and recognize the impact of the work USAHS and its graduates are doing."

Many of the weekend's highlights will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, when members of the public are welcome to attend to see the variety of innovative programs and healthcare resources supported by the University:

  • Sensory Experience: Attendees can meet USAHS occupational therapy students and faculty while participating in craft projects designed for sensory input. 

  • Give Back to the Community: In partnership with Physical Rehabilitative Network, a USAHS clinical partner and sponsor, attendees can create hygiene kits to benefit unsheltered people in the St. Augustine community.

  • Immerse Yourself on Campus: Campus tours will be available for prospective students and guests to explore the campus in a way that suits their preferences and needs.

"I'm honored to take part in the inaugural Alumni Reunion and Family Weekend!" said Steve Weyandt, Regional Director and Partner at BenchMark Physical Therapy, and President of the USAHS Alumni Association Advisory Board. "We don't always have the chance to appreciate how powerful different healthcare disciplines are in concert, so I'm looking forward to learning from these fantastic students and providers and taking in the big picture."

For more information, including the full schedule for USAHS' inaugural Alumni Reunion and Family Weekend, visit: www.usa.edu/alumni/usahs-alumni-reunion-and-family-weekend-2023/.

About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, graduate nursing, education, health science and healthcare administration, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS educates students through its network of campuses in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine and Miami in Florida; and Austin and Dallas in Texas. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001, https://www.wscuc.org/about/, and demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility through its B Corp certification. For more information: www.usa.edu.

CONTACT: Abby Wood, [email protected]

SOURCE University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

