Usain Bolt Partners with Move-to-Earn Platform Step App to Launch Gamified Metaverse Empowering Consumers to Exercise to Economic Freedom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Step App , the FitFi platform pioneering a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy, is officially launching its private beta in partnership with 8-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time World Champion, Usain Bolt, widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, now serving as the face of the brand. With Step App, the blockchain economy is expanding beyond finance by incorporating lifestyle, fitness, and play elements into the space. The platform transforms everyday exercise activities like walking the dog or a daily jog around the park into social activities or competitions with friends and strangers that encourage consumers to earn as they exercise toward economic freedom.

Usain Bolt, who holds world records in track events including the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100 meter relay. Bolt, who will serve as the brand's core ambassador, will help onboard millions of users around the world while attracting other premium brand partners and governmental organizations who share Step App's vision for a healthier world through Web3. The former athlete is passionate about finding ways to intertwine financial technology and fitness, which made for the perfect ambassadorship.

"Exercise has always been, and still is a massive part of my life. When I learned what the team at Step App were building, I was instantly inspired and wanted to be part of this incredibly important global movement," says Bolt. "I've said in the past that we need to aspire to inspire, and through Step App, I would love to inspire as many people as possible to live a healthier and happier life. We are just getting started!"

The highly anticipated launch will give more than 20 million pre-signed users access to exercise, socialize, play and earn through the platform's advanced tech, and introduce the brand's 'SNEAKs,' digital footwear that users can buy, trade and wear digitally on the platform. Earning KCAL token with each step, the app will unlock economic opportunity in developing markets within the United States and around the world. Built on Avalanche, Step App's rapid, low-cost blockchain is rich with composable intellectual property and grounded with a native metaverse, ready-to-deploy SDKs for smart contract solutions, NFT infrastructure, and more. Step App is the stepping stone and core potential partner to mainstream, crypto novice brands, and corporations who seek to branch into the value potential of the trillion-dollar crypto user base.

Key Features:

Augmented Reality: Users' metaverse characters grow and evolve as they fulfill fitness quests.

Gamification: Player-vs-player match making allows people to combine their fitness with social experiences at a local, regional, or global level.

Earn: Users earn KCAL token for hitting fulfilling quests, combining their fitness goals with novel income incentives.

"We are not just building an industry leading Web3 platform, but more importantly championing a global movement to get millions of people around the world to become healthier," says Kirill Volgin, CEO of Step App. "Our mandate is to inspire people to exercise daily so they feel better physically & mentally and feel we will achieve this by incentivizing their exercise by paying them in crypto."

Step App's private beta is now open. For those staking in the platform, sign up for exclusive access is also available. Public access will soon be available on iOS and Android devices. Don't forget to sign up to join the Step App revolution.

