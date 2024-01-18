USAL Announces Expanded Team to Lead USAL Solutions

The premier auto transport provider asserts its arrival in the national auto transport brokerage landscape with a new team.

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USAL, the premier auto transport provider, announces a new organizational structure for its logistics and brokerage business.

The newly solidified team, which is poised to serve vertical markets in both commercial and carrier development, signals the company's growing presence in the vehicle remarketing and brokerage industries.

"Our robust growth over the last year has put us in a fortunate position to add resources toward a more formal structure," said Doug Bennett, president of USAL Solutions. "We are very excited to have assembled a team of bright-minded and thoughtful professionals who are positioned to capitalize on our recent successes and continue to grow the business well into the future."

Darin Deege, serving as senior manager of commercial development, will oversee USAL's revenue streams, customer relations, contract negotiation, and marketing. With more than 25 years' experience in strategic sourcing, carrier operations, and omnichannel automotive marketing, Deege previously held operational and leadership positions at USAL and GSM, a leading automotive marketing company.

Kevin Williams has been named senior manager of carrier development where he will lead all aspects of growing USAL's team of certified third-party carriers. Williams, who has deep knowledge of the automobile transport brokerage space, served as national sales director for RPM North America prior to joining USAL.

Renee Bufford and Brandy Watson will continue to hold roles as managers of carrier operations, focusing on the day-to-day support of USAL's contracted carriers through compliance, onboarding, and dispatch planning. Bufford has more than a decade of strategic sourcing and accounting experience with affiliated companies of The Friedkin Group. Watson joined USAL in August 2023 and previously held operational positions with Jack Cooper and McNutt Automotive Logistics. Bufford and Watson have recently been joined by Mark Holland, who will also serve as manager of carrier operations. Holland brings 15 years' experience in terminal support operations with Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport and as an owner-operator with Holland Transportation.

Anastacia Castro has recently joined USAL in a full-time role as business intelligence analyst after two productive internships. A graduate of Wellesley College, Anastacia will focus on data mining and help spearhead USAL's foray into artificial intelligence. Duane Balentine, who serves as senior manager of business intelligence, will continue to shape USAL's technology architecture. Duane recently celebrated his 12-year anniversary with USAL.

USAL looks forward to the exciting road ahead and is eager to leverage the team's expertise toward shaping the organization's long-term growth strategy.

About USAL

USAL is the premier vehicle transportation and logistics provider. Headquartered in Houston, TX, USAL offers safe, on-time, legally-compliant, and damage-free delivery services to its customers through its brand of companies—USAL Solutions, a national brokerage and logistics provider, and US AutoLogistics, a regional interstate carrier. USAL maintains an unwavering stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is affiliated with The Friedkin Group.

