USAM Group Adds Powerhouse Fintech Duo to Client Roster

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USAM Group, a global team of enterprise sales and marketing professionals that matches financial institutions with best-of-breed solutions from advanced information and technology vendors, is pleased to announce the addition of two complementary offerings to its rapidly growing roster of fintech solutions:

HeliumTM by Levyx is system-level data processing software that delivers unparalleled capacity, automatic persistence, and incredible speed, all while using any standard hardware.

Neueda is a data technology and integration specialist with extensive capital markets expertise and significant nearshore presence that offers the highest quality output across languages and disciplines.

When paired together, these extraordinary solution providers help financial institutions achieve savings and competitive advantage by better managing and integrating all their trading data and by processing very large data sets, extremely efficiently.

Dan Romanelli, USAM Group's Chief Strategy Officer, remarked: "One great example of how Levyx and Neueda are innovating is their collaborative solution that connects Helium with Python to deliver a new dictionary that extends to many terabytes on a single server. The joint solution increases capacity by orders of magnitude, while also allowing concurrent access to the dictionary by persisting data, thereby removing a bottleneck that has long frustrated the Python community."

Deirdre Sullivan, USAM's Creative Advisor, commented: "Data is the currency of our times, and firms that can pull it all together and analyze it in real-time will come out on top. But achieving those goals is often hampered by long development backlogs and hardware-imposed limits that constrain operations."

She continued, "Neueda and Levyx solve these challenges, and we're genuinely excited to be working with these great firms to help financial institutions focus on generating alpha instead of waiting for results or resources."

About USAM Group

USAM Group Inc. is a New York City-based business development agency that closes deals for innovative vendors, helping them successfully navigate new product launch and early-stage growth. Operating in North America, Europe, and Asia, USAM services a portfolio of vendors that represent the leading edge of fintech solutions. For more information, visit www.usamgroup.com or inquire through info@usamgroup.com.

About Levyx Inc.

Based in Orange County, California, Levyx develops enterprise software that delivers RAM-level performance using NVM, which exponentially expands active processing space for large-scale data sets. It also provides data persistence without performance degradation and seamlessly increases processing speed by optimizing I/O to hardware accelerators. Helium by Levyx dramatically accelerates results from applications that process extremely large data sets by shattering memory limits and eliminating I/O bottlenecks for real-time persistence. Helium allows enterprises to run more data on far less infrastructure, saving on licensing fees, reducing infrastructure and significantly improving time-to-value value from data analytics. More information is available at www.levyx.com.

About Neueda

Neueda is a trusted partner to international trading firms and fintech vendors. Based in Belfast, Dublin, and Malaga, Neueda's team of trading technology specialists help firms to develop and maintain applications for the global markets in the evolving exchange and regulatory landscape. Please visit www.neueda.com for more information.

