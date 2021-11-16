USAM Group Driving Growth, Welcomes Four New Team Members!

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAM Group, the distinctive provider of outsourced sales, marketing, and advisory services to growth-stage financial technology innovators, is pleased to announce further expansion of our global team to support our continued business growth.



Meet USAM's Newly Hired Team Members



Our newest team members have hit the ground running. They're hard at work matching fintech consumers with the best solutions, refining our proprietary sales acceleration tools and workflows, and helping entrepreneurial founders coalesce their go-to-market messaging and strategy.

Erik Schleshinger – strategic advisor who shows startups how to get off the ground while staying firmly grounded

Franchell Polanco – front-end developer whose designs welcome and delight users

– front-end developer whose designs welcome and delight users Lynn Larson – our chief of staff and all-around fixer with an unshakeable can-do attitude

– our chief of staff and all-around fixer with an unshakeable can-do attitude Neil Chinai – IT exec and sales consultant with a special talent for implementing great solutions by getting right to the heart of business and technology problems

About USAM Group

USAM's sales and marketing system serves growth-stage fintech trailblazers. We close deals for our supplier clients by following our proven process: we articulate the essential value of each product, design and execute a strategic plan to create awareness, and build the sales pipeline to generate revenue.



Our unique shared-service approach gives our supplier clients a global, cross-functional team of experienced business development professionals – at far lower cost and faster ROI than hiring a comparable staff. Fintech consumers benefit because we help them save time and avoid risk by bringing a portfolio of new solutions that we've pre-screened for quality and value.



With headquarters in New York City, USAM has feet on the ground in major financial centers including London, Toronto, Chicago, and Singapore.



Visit us at http://www.usamgroup.com to meet our top-notch team members and learn about our best-in-class fintech suppliers.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12893754



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE USAM Group Inc.

Related Links

www.usamgroup.com

