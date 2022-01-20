USAM Group Keeps Up Growth Pace, Welcomes Bitvore

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAM Group, the distinctive provider of outsourced sales, marketing, and advisory services to growth-stage financial technology innovators, is pleased to announce the addition of another high-value service to our client portfolio.



USAM's Newest Fintech Supplier



Bitvore has joined our roster of best-in-class technology and information suppliers that rely on USAM to drive revenue in new markets, segments, and geographies.



Bitvore delivers actionable insights for public and private companies curated from an extraordinary number of sources. The service applies patented AI filtering to over 200,000 public and licensed, traditional, and alt-data sources to uncover the gems that most services leave hidden. Bitvore then structures and tags the data to make it easily consumable by both humans and applications throughout the enterprise. With Bitvore, investment teams can concentrate on investment selection or monitoring ESG adherence rather than waste time re-processing incoming news feeds, filings, and other sources of research.



Bitvore Accelerates Investment Decisions



USAM's sales leader for Bitvore, Mary Marland, said, "Bitvore filters out all the noise, so researchers, analysts, and portfolio managers can minimize risk and maximize revenue by getting to the important data quickly."



Mike Heberle, Bitvore's VP of Sales and Business Development, said, "We leveraged USAM's global team and their extensive network of financial firms to get the most exposure possible for our newest AI-ready ESG data service." He continued, "In a very short time, USAM has introduced our services to dozens of well-qualified prospects, allowing us to scale in a way we couldn't have done nearly as quickly or cost-effectively on our own."



About USAM Group

USAM's sales and marketing system serves growth-stage fintech trailblazers. We close deals for our supplier clients by following our proven process: we articulate the essential value of each product, design and execute a strategic plan to create awareness, and build the sales pipeline to generate revenue.



Our unique shared-service approach gives our supplier clients a global, cross-functional team of experienced business development professionals – at far lower cost and faster ROI than hiring a comparable staff. Fintech consumers benefit because we help them save time and avoid risk by bringing a portfolio of new solutions that we've pre-screened for quality and value.



With headquarters in New York City, USAM has feet on the ground in major financial centers including London, Toronto, Chicago, and Singapore.



Visit us at http://www.usamgroup.com for details of our best-in-class fintech suppliers and top-notch team members.



About Bitvore

Bitvore provides unprecedented third-party risk discovery data from unstructured data. Our products are deployed in over seventy of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to make faster and more effective decisions so they outperform the competition. Our flagship product, Bitvore Cellenus, is a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business and ESG risk for companies, industries, markets, and municipal obligors. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus accelerates risk discovery needed to identify emerging risk before it bites. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com.



