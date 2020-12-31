Usama Siddiquee Crowned Zoomedian of the Year 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Usama Siddiquee was crowned "Zoomedian of the Year" by the UG! COMEDY SHOW!! produced by MONTIKILLAVISION PRODUCTIONS. One of NYC's popular comedy brands that moved from producing live shows to online during the pandemic. Usama won the UG! COMEDY SHOW!! House Party "Tournament of Champions" where comedians from all over the world compete against each other on Zoom, with nine in room judges deciding the score.

USAMA at UG! USAMA Chillin'

The UG! COMEDY SHOW!! has been a popular phenomena in the NYC comedy circuit, producing live shows & being in operation for over 12 years. When COVID-19 shut down live events, Todd Montesi (the creator of UG!) decided to pivot online, creating a nightly live chat show on Instagram (www.instagram.com/UGCOMEDYSHOW) & also going to Zoom, with the UG! House Party Show. Montesi's show separated itself from others by turning into a fun, interactive stand-up competition, where comics compete to be "Champions of The Week," as they face tough critique from nine in room judges & viewers on Twitch (via Twitch.tv/UGCOMEDYSHOW) who get their comments read during the show, which created a must watch event Wednesday nights during 2020.

Usama Siddiquee, who has been having an eventful 2020 himself (having been featured on America's Got Talent, where he went viral "feuding" with Heidi Klum), became one of the show's popular comedians, winning "Champion of The Week" a record six times in a row, which was no small feat, since he was vying against the best comics in the world. Mixing the raw effervescent cool of Eddie Murphy with the inciteful venom of Chris Rock, Usama proved himself a comedic force to be reckoned with both live & online. He received a $250 cash prize, the first ever UG! Championship Belt for 2020 & his own championship style t-shirt, to be sold on the UG! Comedy Show!! official merch store https://www.belowthecollar.com/tshirt-stores/montikilla.html sometime in the new year.

"I'm proud of Usama & all the comedians who competed on our show," says Todd. "People think stand-up is dead in 2020 & that watching comedy shows online is painful; well, we proved that wrong. We create quality content, & we'll keep creating quality content, can't stop won't stop! UGIT!"

UG! House Party Season 1 is set to air in the new year on your local television screens as well as on Todd Montesi's fun YouTube channel (which has the pilot episode up now on www.youtube.com/MONTIKILLAVISION)

Contact: Todd Montesi

Phone Number: 917-664-1607

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MONTIKILLAVISION PRODUCTIONS