USAN Unveils Realm: Revolutionizing Contact Centers on Amazon Connect

Realm Accelerates Contact Center Performance with AI-Driven Efficiency and Insights

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USAN, a leader in customer engagement solutions, is proud to announce the launch of USAN Realm™, a groundbreaking SaaS platform designed to transform contact center operations and Customer Experience (CX) on Amazon Connect. Realm empowers contact centers to create, deliver, and manage Amazon Connect deployments with unmatched speed, reducing deployment time by 40%.

Realm's core components include:

Realm Agent™ – Create a unified experience with leading CRM solutions, omnichannel interaction handling, AI-enabled guidance with Amazon Q, and step-by-step guides.

Realm CX Manager™ – Leverage custom dashboards to manage teams, uncover insights from speech and data to coach in real-time, and empower frontline staff.

Realm Intelligence™ – Discover actionable insights for supervisors, contact center analysts, and other business users.

Realm Campaign™ – Fully integrate outbound campaigns into all channels, including Amazon Pinpoint, Facebook Manager, WhatsApp, Twilio, and more.

Realm supplies innovative deployment options and actionable insights, enabling organizations to quickly pinpoint and tackle areas of friction, prioritize enhancements, and assess outcomes with real-time dashboards and analytics. Additionally, Realm facilitates the secure deployment of Amazon Connect in minutes, leveraging its no-code approach and pre-packaged applications for omnichannel environments. This innovative solution offers substantial cost optimization without sacrificing experience thanks to cutting-edge technology like predictive analytics and AI-powered bots.

Realm's AI-powered self-service capabilities allow for predictive agent and customer self-service through easy access to Amazon Q to create generative AI for suggested agent responses and actions to address customer inquiries. Realm quickly turns AI use cases into reality, ensuring contact centers remain at the forefront of technological innovation. The SaaS platform provides a robust solution for speech analytics, guidance, routing, and business intelligence.

"Our focus has always been empowering businesses with innovative solutions, and Realm is a testament to this commitment. It's more than a SaaS solution; it's a game changer for Amazon Connect customers in delivering enhanced customer experiences and operational excellence." - Paul Soligon, USAN's President and CRO

Realm is a leading-edge platform that facilitates the seamless integration and deployment of Amazon Connect, providing scalable and cost-effective solutions for businesses aiming to improve customer interactions. The customization capabilities, out-of-the-box reports, dashboard interaction, and unique configuration experience go beyond the standard offerings of a traditional CCaaS platform.

Realm is available through direct engagement with USAN and on AWS Marketplace, with consumption-based pricing that can be combined with complete managed services. Dedicated to setting the standard in excellence, USAN continues to lead the way in equipping businesses with state-of-the-art contact center solutions.

About USAN, Inc:

USAN, Inc. is a leading provider of Cloud Contact Center Solutions with over 30 years of experience enabling CCaaS transformations and empowering businesses to deliver exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, USAN offers a comprehensive suite of CCaaS solutions that enable organizations to optimize their contact center operations and drive superior outcomes.

