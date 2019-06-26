USANA achieves decade of recognition for promoting ethical business standards

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year, USANA has been named to the Direct Selling Association (DSA) Code of Ethics Communication Initiative. Its purpose is to encourage and promote the education and sharing of the DSA Code of Ethics among member companies, members of the field, and the general public. Over the past decade, USANA has been consistently recognized for taking its ethical business practices to the next level within the direct sales industry.

"USANA is devoted to its commitment to ethical business practices—which is why we are proud to be a part of such an important initiative," said Dan Whitney, vice president of ethics and market expansion. "Every year, we participate in the Code of Ethics Communication Initiative to strive to maintain the highest level of ethics in operating a direct sales business. A decade as part of this initiative proves to USANA Associates and the public our expertise in the code that guides ethical business practices and consumer services in this unique industry."

Created in 2008, the initiative recognizes member companies that go above and beyond in their effort to promote awareness of the code by fulfilling the necessary criteria and adhering to ethical business practices within direct sales. The initiative encourages companies to be truthful about their products, services, identity and privacy. It seeks to eliminate deceptive or unlawful consumer or recruiting practices and creates an environment of ethical business practices.

To qualify for the initiative, USANA was required to complete a list of activities designed to promote the Code of Ethics to its Associate and customer base. USANA's qualifications were then reviewed by DSA staff and verified by DSA's code administrator.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

