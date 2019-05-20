USANA awarded by global industry publication for second consecutive year

SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on a foundation of leading science and technology, USANA continues to stake its claim at the forefront of the health and wellness industry with its recent award from Global Health & Pharma magazine. USANA was named as the Health Supplement Company of the Year at the 2019 Biotechnology Awards by the England-based organization.

USANA wins the 2019 GHP Biotechnology award for Health Supplement Company of the Year

"This award is a great achievement for USANA and asserts our claim as a leader in science and wellness," said USANA's Chief Communication and Marketing Officer Dan Macuga. "This company was created on the idea of making the world a healthier place — and when you look at our recent advancements with our USANA InCelligence Technology® and Celavive® skincare system, you can see this idea firsthand."

"I have been in this industry a long time, and I have never seen a company as dedicated to scientific quality and excellence as USANA," said USANA's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Robert Sinnott. "From the top down, every single person at USANA is committed to providing its customers with the best experience and highest quality of products possible."

USANA was selected through a combination of public nominations and research by the Global Health & Pharma team. This award recognizes companies within the ever-evolving biotechnology industry to create a true representation of the very best the industry has to offer. USANA was also named Best Nutritional Supplement Manufacturer by GHP in 2018.

"Through this awards program, GHP honors a range of companies active within the sector," said Steve Simpson, GHP's award coordinator. "From leading chemists, clinicians, researchers, manufacturers, consultants, engineers, to those providing peripherals and specialist services, all of my winners deserve hearty congratulations, and I wish them the best of luck for the future."

Global Health & Pharma magazine is a global information sharing platform and a multidisciplinary members community. The publication was established to enhance communication networks and collaboration across all themes and disciplines within three main categories: human, animal and environmental health.

Since its inception in 1992, USANA has won more than 700 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

