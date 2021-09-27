USANA Board Member Peggie Pelosi Named to the NACD Directorship 100

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA congratulates Peggie Pelosi, a member of its board of directors, for being named one of the most influential leaders in the boardroom by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). The 2021 NACD Directorship 100™ continues to distinguish leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who make a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance.

"It is such an honor to be recognized along with this accomplished group of corporate directors and governance professionals," says Pelosi, "The resources, education, and network the NACD has provided, along with the talent, expertise, and vision of my fellow board members and USANA management, has been instrumental in my development as a board director and chair of the sustainability committee."

Ms. Pelosi and other honorees will be recognized during the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9, 2021. Honorees will also be highlighted in NACD Directorship magazine's Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

"Peggie is an outstanding and passionate leader, and her strategic oversight on our board is truly inspirational," says Kevin Guest, USANA CEO and chairman of the board. "We are fortunate to have someone like her as a board member, especially as the board committee chair for our environmental, social, and governance initiatives. USANA is a better company now—and will continue to improve in the future—thanks to Peggie's leadership."

In 1999, with 15 years of direct selling leadership experience under her belt, Pelosi joined USANA as the Executive Director of Sales for Canada at USANA Health Sciences. And in 2000, she advanced to Vice President of Network Development. Working at USANA until 2004, she formed the program that would evolve into the USANA Foundation—thus leading to her interest in corporate social responsibility. Peggie joined USANA's Board of Directors in September 2018 as its first female board member. She brings a wealth of expertise in corporate social responsibility and sustainability knowledge to the board.

"This year's Directorship 100 honorees—each of whom have been nominated by a peer—have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times," says Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "They exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership."

The National Association of Corporate Directors ( NACD ) empowers more than 22,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring today's directors are well-prepared for tomorrow's challenges.

To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 and to view past honorees, visit https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and active nutrition lines, USANA has proven for nearly 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

