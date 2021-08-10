USANA Brand Amassador Hidilyn Diaz Captures Historic Gold In Tokyo

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, the Cellular Nutrition Company, proudly sponsors some of the most elite athletes and teams around the globe and is proud to congratulate its Brand Ambassador Hidilyn Diaz on capturing historic gold for the Philippines by becoming the first Filipino to win top honors at the Games. Diaz secured her first place finish in the women's 55kg weightlifting event with a total of 224kg that gave her a one point advantage over China's Liao Qiuyun. Her performance also set two new Olympic records in the clean and jerk and total weight lifted, respectively.

Team USANA captured a total medal count of 100—44 gold, 35 silver and 21 bronze—and set 25 Olympic records and four world records

"I don't know what to say," say's Diaz. "It's a dream come true. I just want to say that we Filipinos are strong. We Filipinos can compete here at the Olympics. We can do it. Please dream high. That's how I started. I dreamed high and finally, I was able to do it."

Diaz was one of 265 USANA-affiliated athletes to compete at the delayed Games who represented 11 different countries— Australia, Canada, China, France, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Spain and the United States. With the addition of Diaz's accolades, Team USANA captured a total medal count of 100—44 gold, 35 silver and 21 bronze—and set 25 Olympic records and four world records.

NOTABLE HIGHLIGHTS

USA Swimming rounded out competition with 30 podium appearances, five Olympic records and two world records.

Swimming rounded out competition with 30 podium appearances, five Olympic records and two world records. USA Wrestling locked in nine medals—the most in a single Games since 1984.

Wrestling locked in nine medals—the most in a single Games since 1984. USA Skateboarding made its Olympic debut and captured two bronze in the men's street and park events.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut and captured two bronze in the men's street and park events. French handballer Allison Pineau scored seven points over the Russian Olympic Committee to help secure gold.

scored seven points over the Russian Olympic Committee to help secure gold. Spain's water polo player Anni Espar earned silver against the United States .

water polo player earned silver against . Mexico's men's national football team won bronze, beating Japan 3-1.

men's national football team won bronze, beating 3-1. Korean judoka Wonjin Kim finished fourth in the men's 60kg event.

finished fourth in the men's 60kg event. Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas placed sixth overall in the women's laser radial competition—the highest finish for any female Canadian in the sport.

placed sixth overall in the women's laser radial competition—the highest finish for any female Canadian in the sport. Mexico's Dafne Navarro competed in the country's trampoline gymnastics debut, finishing eighth overall.

"We congratulate all of our athletes and partners on their performances and applaud them on all of their accomplishments," says Dan Macuga, USANA chief communications and marketing officer. "We are honored to be a part of their teams and to be able to support their individual journey's. We look forward to seeing what they do next."

More professional and Olympic athletes trust USANA than any other nutritional supplement in the world. To learn more about USANA and its award-winning supplements, visit USANA.com.

Seven of USANA's Para athletes will look to continue the momentum as they kick things off in Tokyo on August 24 including 13-time champion swimmer, Jessica Long (United States), reigning judo champion, Lenia Ruvalcaba (Mexico) and current world recorder holder in the 100m T37, Nicholas Mayhugh (United States).

*The mentioned athletes are either distributors or dedicated USANA product users who have received compensation and/or complimentary USANA products for their partnership with USANA.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and new Active Nutrition line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins

Executive Vice President of Marketing

(801) 954-7629

media(at)usanainc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Related Links

http://www.usana.com

