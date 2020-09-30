USANA chief officer recognized as a top executive in Utah by local business publication

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA congratulates its Chief Officer and Managing Director of China Brent Neidig for being recognized by Utah Business Magazine as a Utah CXO of the Year. Brent's amazing work in growing and stabilizing USANA's largest market coupled with his strong business and community leadership earned him this award.

As the chief officer and managing director of China, Brent oversees this market's daily operations and growth opportunities. He also navigates USANA's relations with the Chinese government.

Neidig will be honored later this month at the CXO of the Year awards ceremony, along with other distinguished Utah chief-level executives who are changing business for the better.

The youngest officer at USANA, Neidig's fresh outlook offers a unique perspective for his team to recognize and capitalize on younger demographic trends within the U.S. and China.

"Brent possesses qualities that make him a dynamic leader and outstanding member of the USANA family and leadership team," says Jim Brown, president of USANA. "I am fortunate to work with him and witness the growth and success he's achieved."

Neidig is an exceptional leader with a versatile skill set. Under his guidance, USANA China's growth has nearly doubled over the past five years.

"I am honored to receive this award from Utah Business Magazine," says Neidig. "Utah is filled with amazing chief-level executives, and to be included on this list is humbling and inspiring. I am lucky to not only work with incredible people at USANA's home office in Utah, but also with the wonderful employees in Beijing and other USANA facilities. I wouldn't be where I'm at today without the support of my loving family at home and my USANA family."

