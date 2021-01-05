USANA Closes Out 2020 with Two Prestigious Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA (NYSE: USNA), a leader in cellular nutrition, ended 2020 on a high note with two major awards. The company recently won the DSA Product Innovation award for its Oral Care product line, and Executive Director of Marketing and Social Media Jessica Reimer-Arias was named one of the Top Women in PR by PRNews.

These two highly sought-after awards in their respective industries are notable additions to the 60+ honors USANA won in 2020.

USANA's fluoride-free Whitening Toothpaste and Oral Probiotic Jessica Reimer-Arias, USANA's Executive Director of Marketing and Social Media

The DSA Product Innovation award, given annually by the Direct Selling Association, highlights a new product or service introduced to the marketplace in the previous year that sets a high standard of excellence and innovation.

USANA's Oral Care line features Oral Probiotic to give gentle, effective support for a clean mouth and healthy hygiene. This dynamic oral care system combines the power of fluoride-free Whitening Toothpaste with Oral Probiotic to provide naturally derived, scientifically advanced ingredients for a fresh mouth and a visibly whiter, brighter smile.*

"Receiving another award for another amazing USANA product is a wonderful way to end 2020," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "Like so many of USANA's innovations, our Oral Care line is truly unique—the products are like nothing available on the market today. Congratulations to all the departments that worked so hard to develop these two amazing products."

The PRNews' Top Women in PR Awards celebrate the talented women in PR and communications that continually set the bar higher. This year's finalists display the breadth and depth of the industry, from internal communications and community relations to crisis management, media relations, and beyond.

With more than 15 years of experience working in public relations, marketing, and social media, Jessica empowers others through her motivation to be better day in and day out. Her commitment to produce high-quality work is unwavering, as is her dedication to constantly learn and grow as a marketing professional. Jessica's has led or overseen several highly successful product launches for USANA, including its Celavive skincare line and Oral Care line.

"Jessica is dedicated to her work, and we are so lucky to have her at USANA," says Ashley Collins, USANA's executive vice president of marketing. "I have worked with Jessica for nine years and have enjoyed watching her grow into the businesswoman she is today. When she sets her mind to achieve something, it always gets done. Jessica is a true inspiration. As a strong, female leader, Jessica is destined to reach amazing heights."

