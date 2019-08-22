USANA launches exciting new oral care line and advanced women's health supplement

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the health and wellness industry, USANA strives to continuously develop products featuring new, cutting-edge formulations. During its annual Global Convention in Salt Lake City, USANA launched an innovative oral care line consisting of two products— the USANA® Whitening Toothpaste Featuring ADP-1 and USANA® Oral Probiotic. USANA also launched USANA EstroPro™, an advanced version of its women's health supplement PhytoEstrin™.

"Global Convention is my favorite time of year. It's when we finally get to reveal to the world all the amazing products we've been working so tirelessly to formulate and design. And this year was no different," said Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "The launch of our new oral care line and EstroPro is a huge achievement for so many departments at USANA. Our Associates will benefit greatly from the hard work that was put into these products."

USANA's new oral care products provide gentle, effective support for the healthy and beautiful smile. The fluoride-free Whitening Toothpaste and Oral Probiotic are designed to work as a powerful oral care system. They combine the power of naturally derived, scientifically advanced ingredients for a clean, fresh mouth and whiter, brighter smile.*

Designed to offer support to women experiencing menopause, EstroPro is made of naturally derived, estrogen-like compounds — isoflavones from soy and red clover, plus licorice and flaxseed. Along with aiding to relieve common menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, fatigue, and mood swings, EstroPro supports bone and heart health after menopause. All while providing gentle, estrogenic effects to support balanced hormone function.*

"Companies like USANA must continuously innovate or watch the industry pass them by. These new product launches will keep us at the top," said Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "The advancements in these products — the beneficial bacteria in the Oral Probiotic, the postbiotic ADP-1 in the Whitening Toothpaste, and the isoflavones in EstroPro — are the culmination of years of hard work and research to give our customers the best products possible. These new launches are just the beginning of some amazing things to come."

The Oral Probiotic will be available in all USANA markets, except Colombia. While the Whitening Toothpaste will be available everywhere, except Colombia and China. EstroPro will be available in the United States, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Colombia markets.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

