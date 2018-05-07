USANA Manufacturing Facility Passes Rigorous Audit

SALT LAKE CITY, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness leader, USANA, is proud to announce its recent certification in the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) Quality Systems GMP Audited Program. This voluntary program covers dietary supplements and dietary ingredient manufacturing facilities and was created by USP to confirm a manufacturer has the appropriate quality systems needed to help ensure product quality.

"This is another mark of our commitment to quality and our quality systems," said Howard Gurney, USANA's vice president of R&D product development process. "USP is a standard that is globally recognized for high quality and excellent GMP's. USP sets the bar of quality for how products like ours should be manufactured and developed and it's a great honor for the exhaustive work our teams here have done to be validated by them."

After the voluntary audit of its manufacturing facility and examining the information USANA provided to USP during the auditing process, USP found that USANA's quality system provides sufficient assurance that its facility meets the applicable GMP audit requirements. In order to maintain its verification status, USANA's manufacturing, packaging, labeling and holding operations must continue to take place under the same conditions under which it was audited.

"After conducting a GMP audit on June 6-8, 2017 and examining the information USANA provided to USP during the GMP auditing process, we found USANA's dietary supplement manufacturing site to be in accordance with applicable dietary supplement GMP requirements," said John B. Atwater, Ph.D., senior director of USP verifications programs. "USP is pleased to award this certificate to USANA."

Founded in 1820, USP is a nonprofit, scientific standard setting organization that works alongside the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and establishes written and physical standards for dietary supplements, medicines, and food ingredients. Their mission is to help protect and improve the health of people around the world.

GMP regulations are promulgated by the FDA under the authority of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and require a quality approach to manufacturing, enabling companies to minimize or eliminate instances of contamination, mix-ups, and errors. This in turn, protects the consumer from purchasing a product which is not effective or even dangerous.

