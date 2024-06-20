USANA Partners with World-Famous Jamaican Bobsled Team to Help Fuel Their Olympic Dreams

Partnership will run through 2026 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, has recently entered into a partnership agreement with the world-famous Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF). The partnership will run through the 2026 Winter Olympics, where USANA will provide the team with the nutritional products they need to perform at their best.

"Our vision of making the impossible, possible demands of us a commitment to excellence in every regard and in every detail," said Nelson "Chris" Stokes, chairman and CEO of the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation. "For our athletes, nutrition is a huge part of that. We are very happy to be working with USANA on this grand project. We trust USANA because of its commitment to clean sport, the quality and efficacy of its products, and its track record of fueling athletes to over 276 Olympic and Para-Olympic medals and 617 World titles."

The JBSF provides an opportunity for Jamaican male and female athletes to participate in the sport of bobsleigh and skeleton at both a development and elite level, with the clear goal of producing World and Olympic Champions.

"I am really excited about this new partnership with the JBSF and I think it will be a big success for both parties," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "We have such a unique roster of sponsored athletes and teams, that it shows how athletes from all sports can benefit from a training regime that includes USANA products. I can't wait to root the team on during the 2026 Olympics, I know they will make us all proud."

About Jamaica Bobsled

The Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF) is the governing body for the sport of Bobsleigh and Skeleton in Jamaica and has been a member of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation since 1987. The JBSF therefore has administrative responsibility for the iconic Jamaican Bobsled team, immortalized in the 1993 perennial favorite movie, Cool Runnings. Since its dramatic and auspicious debut at the Calgary Olympic Winter Games in 1988, the Jamaican Bobsled team has competed in seven subsequent Games, most recently in Beijing in 2022 where it had its largest contingent ever including a 2-man team, a 4-man team and a women's Monobob competitor. The team remains the most globally recognizable brand in the sport of bobsled and one of the most beloved brands in the Olympic Movement.

For more information go to www.jbsf.co

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

