Highlighting USANA's ongoing commitment to people, planet, and products

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in health and wellness, USANA strives to do its part in caring for the planet and its inhabitants. And with a focus on positive business practices, USANA recently released its third annual sustainability report. This high-level review of USANA's 2022 sustainability efforts and progress includes organizational priorities based on a comprehensive stakeholder assessment.

To view the full 2022 sustainability report, please click here.

USANA Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

"This is the third year we've compiled a sustainability report, and I am so pleased to see how much our company has improved in our key target areas year over year," says Kevin Guest, USANA chairman and CEO. "We believe our commitment to sustainability not only sets us apart from our competitors, it also ultimately supports our vision of creating the healthiest family on earth."

The USANA 2022 sustainability report highlights the company's recent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements, including:

Achieved 85% engagement in global employee surveys

350+ employees completed USANA's career mentorship program

50% of the company's energy use at its Salt Lake campus came from solar arrays and the purchase of renewable energy certificates 1

20% reduction in waste sent to landfills

Saved the equivalent of 435,266 supplement bottles worth of plastic annually after moving to smaller bottles for 10 products

Over 12.9 million meals provided through the USANA Foundation

100% of employees received current Good Manufacturing Practices training

Created supplier code of conduct as part of our responsible sourcing efforts

Invested $11.6 million in research and development

In 2020, USANA began a formal stakeholder assessment to gather insight on its ESG performance, priorities, areas in which USANA could make the greatest impact, and how the company could enhance its sustainability transparency and reporting. This assessment allowed USANA to identify the most significant ESG issues facing the company.

"Everything we work to accomplish at USANA starts with our people, which is why we put such a strong emphasis on making USANA the gold standard for workplace excellence," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Four key areas highly support our employees: 1) employee health and well-being; 2) talent management and development; 3) Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI); and 4) community engagement. This focus allows us to create an environment where employees feel safe, valued, and included."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

1 Excluding natural gas

USANA

International Headquarters

http://www.USANA.com/

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA