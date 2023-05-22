USANA Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

News provided by

USANA

22 May, 2023, 07:07 ET

Highlighting USANA's ongoing commitment to people, planet, and products

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in health and wellness, USANA strives to do its part in caring for the planet and its inhabitants. And with a focus on positive business practices, USANA recently released its third annual sustainability report. This high-level review of USANA's 2022 sustainability efforts and progress includes organizational priorities based on a comprehensive stakeholder assessment.

To view the full 2022 sustainability report, please click here.

Continue Reading
USANA Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
USANA Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

"This is the third year we've compiled a sustainability report, and I am so pleased to see how much our company has improved in our key target areas year over year," says Kevin Guest, USANA chairman and CEO. "We believe our commitment to sustainability not only sets us apart from our competitors, it also ultimately supports our vision of creating the healthiest family on earth."

The USANA 2022 sustainability report highlights the company's recent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements, including:

  • Achieved 85% engagement in global employee surveys
  • 350+ employees completed USANA's career mentorship program
  • 50% of the company's energy use at its Salt Lake campus came from solar arrays and the purchase of renewable energy certificates1
  • 20% reduction in waste sent to landfills
  • Saved the equivalent of 435,266 supplement bottles worth of plastic annually after moving to smaller bottles for 10 products
  • Over 12.9 million meals provided through the USANA Foundation
  • 100% of employees received current Good Manufacturing Practices training
  • Created supplier code of conduct as part of our responsible sourcing efforts
  • Invested $11.6 million in research and development

In 2020, USANA began a formal stakeholder assessment to gather insight on its ESG performance, priorities, areas in which USANA could make the greatest impact, and how the company could enhance its sustainability transparency and reporting. This assessment allowed USANA to identify the most significant ESG issues facing the company.  

"Everything we work to accomplish at USANA starts with our people, which is why we put such a strong emphasis on making USANA the gold standard for workplace excellence," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Four key areas highly support our employees: 1) employee health and well-being; 2) talent management and development; 3) Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI); and 4) community engagement. This focus allows us to create an environment where employees feel safe, valued, and included."

About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

1 Excluding natural gas

USANA
International Headquarters
http://www.USANA.com/

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA

Also from this source

Kevin Guest Shares 5 Secrets for National Recommitment Month of May

USANA Korea Delivers as a Global Cellular Nutrition Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.